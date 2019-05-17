Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 17, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Republican-dominated legislatures in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, and Missouri have passed some of the harshest abortion restrictions in decades, putting the spotlight on state government. Senior reporter at Mother Jones Ari Berman writes about the systematic effort to distort the democratic process through gerrymandering and voter suppression that has led to these extreme laws. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Tensions in Iran are growing as the Trump administration has taken a more aggressive posture in the region. Political reporter for The Daily Beast Betsy Woodruff writes about how the Trump administration’s moves in the past couple of months have contributed to the escalation. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with a bounty of Democratic Party presidential candidates but a lack of Senate candidates, new attacks on reproductive rights in state around the nation and new questions about Michael Flynn and the Russia investigation. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:17 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|