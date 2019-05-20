Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 20, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has been a force in the Democratic Party as the junior senator of New York. She has been a powerful advocate for LGBTQ rights at a time when the administration speaks out against LGBTQ civil rights but the Equality Act has just passed the House in a historic vote. She has also been a vocal critic of the latest attacks on reproductive rights in state legislatures around the country. She joins me on the show today to talk all about top issues, her campaign and the latest from Capitol Hill.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—more anti-abortion laws in states around the country, a Republican broke ranks to call for impeachment and . John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
