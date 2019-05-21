Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Far right groups and messages have inserted themselves into news, pop culture and more. The Associated Press published at least three press releases that contained misinformation and partisan propaganda from conservative political groups, and far-right groups like Identity Europa are innovating online and at protests to try to appeal to even more young people. Research associate and reporter at Right Wing Watch Jared Holt joins me on the show today to talk all about far-right extremism.
The 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion is coming up on June 30th—a day to mark a significant moment in LGBTQ history which has become an annual event garnering national and international attention. The Reclaim Pride Coalition is organizing an alternative grassroots march to honor the legacy of Queer Liberation struggles—past and present, to demand liberation by resisting continued forms of oppression, and to celebrate the hard-fought gains won through Queer resistance. Journalist, activist and march organizer Ann Northrop joins me on the show today to talk all about the group’s efforts to “reclaim pride.”
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Don McGahn’s refusal to testify before Congress to a judge ordering the release of Trump’s financial records to yet another restrictive anti-abortion law in the states. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
