Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about a possible impeachment inquiry, Trump’s refusal to comply with investigations, the latest anti-abortion laws, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson testified before Congress, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
As Trump and his associates continue resisting subpoenas and investigations, the calls for impeachment are getting louder. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor, has called Trump’s White House the "most lawless and obstructionist administration of our lifetimes." joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in holding Trump accountable.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:15 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|