Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Aides to Trump have been examining high-profile war crimes cases from Iraq and Afghanistan for Trump to issue pardons during Memorial Day commemorations next week. Veteran and Vice Chair for VoteVets Dan Helmer joins me on the show today to talk all about the opposition to these pardons, concerns over the US-Iran situation and more.
New America Foundation fellow and New York Magazine columnist David Wallace-Wells opens his new book with “It is worse, much worse, than you think” when it comes to the climate crisis. In The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, Wallace-Wells examines the crisis and what the world will look like if we can’t change course, as well as ways to help make a change. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
