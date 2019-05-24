Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 24, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles LGBT Center—a West Coast institution that has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families. All year, the LA LGBT Center celebrates 50 Years of Queer with signature events and community focused occasions. CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center Lorri Jean joins me on the show today to talk all about the center and more.
Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks have twin sons, but the US government recognizes only one of the boys as a US citizen because of discriminatory policies. The government refuses to recognize the validity of Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks’ marriage, and continues to defend its decision on citizenship status, which conditions the recognition of birthright citizenship on a biological link to a U.S. citizen parent. They join me on the show today to talk all about the lawsuit and their fight for equal treatment.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Missouri signing another restrictive anti-abortion bill, Trump’s Rose Garden tirade, and charges against Julian Assange that could threaten press freedoms. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:08 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|