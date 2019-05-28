Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump and Attorney General William Barr continue to cry “witch hunt” and could now release new previously-classified materials as they work to cast more doubts on the investigation. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel has been following the ins and out of the investigation into the Trump campaign and much more. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments and reactions to them.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court’s judgments on Indiana abortion laws and a Pennsylvania school policy allowing transgender students to use their bathroom of choice, and the Trump administration’s latest attack on transgender rights through a new Health and Human Services Department rule. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:21 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|