Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner gained power and wealth on their way up the ranks and into the White House. In Kushner, Inc., investigative journalist Vicky Ward digs beneath the myth the couple has created, depicting themselves as the voices of reason in an otherwise crazy presidency, and reveals that Jared and Ivanka are not just the President’s chief enablers: they, like him, appear disdainful of rules, of laws, and of ethics. She joins me on the show today to talk all about their rise to power and the dangers that came with it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Dream and Promise Act, deaths of children in ICE custody and cover-ups, and more.
