skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Country music star Chely Wright is back on stage with a
new EP, Revival, and off stage with
plenty of thoughts on today’s politics. Back in 2010, two decades and many
accolades into her career, she came out as a lesbian with her memoir Like
Me: Confessions of a Heartland Country Singer. She’s been a vocal activist for LGBT rights and progressive politics,
and joins me on the show today to talk about her music, the latest headlines
and more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|