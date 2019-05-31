Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 31, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Author and contributor at The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast wrote about the crowded upcoming Democratic Party presidential candidate debate and has been keeping tabs on all the top stories on Twitter. She joins me on the show today to talk about the 2020 race, the latest news on the Trump Russia investigation and more.
Camille Vidal-Naquet’s film Sauvage portrays a young male sex worker in Paris and his life working the streets and navigating intimacy. The film has earned multiple award nomination and won the Cannes Film Festival Rising Star Award and the Jerusalem Film Festival International First Film Award, putting a powerful depiction of a street hustle on silver screens around the globe. Camille Vidal-Naquet joins me on the show today to talk about the film and its reception.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Special Counsel’s investigation, growing calls for impeachment and Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on Mexico. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
