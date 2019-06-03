Monday, June 03, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


From a haunting cult leader in HBO's The Leftovers to a part of the regime in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, you’ve seen Anne Dowd take on dramatic roles where she indoctrinates and oppresses. Season Three of Handmaid's Tale returns on Wednesday, June 5th, picking up in Gilead as the political climates in America are unsettled. The Emmy Award winning actress joins me on the show today to talk all about the show and how it connects with what we’re experiencing in the news today.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the 150th mass shooting in America to more calls for impeachment to 2020 candidates speaking in California to revelations about Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s business interest in China.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.


We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 1:41 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 