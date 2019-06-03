skip to main |
From a haunting cult leader in HBO's The Leftovers to a part of the
regime in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, you’ve seen Anne
Dowd take on dramatic roles where she indoctrinates and oppresses. Season Three of Handmaid's Tale returns on Wednesday, June 5th, picking up in Gilead as the political climates in America are unsettled. The Emmy
Award winning actress joins me on the show today to talk all about the show and
how it connects with what we’re experiencing in the news today.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has
happened from the 150th mass shooting in America to more calls for
impeachment to 2020 candidates speaking in California to revelations about Transportation
Secretary Elaine Chao’s business interest in China. John returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The
Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The
Progressive and In These Times and the associate
editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison,
Wisconsin.
