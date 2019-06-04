Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
While many talk about how the Trump administration is exhibiting “fascist-like” tendencies, defining fascism for the modern world is much more complicated and requires nuance. Foreign correspondent and author Geoffrey Cain writes about “The Failure to Define Fascism Today” in The New Republic. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
The LGBTQ history in New York City often focuses on Manhattan’s Stonewall Riot, but a new book seeks to expand that view to the neighboring borough in When Brooklyn Was Queer: A History. Historian, writer and curator Hugh Ryan shares never-before-told story of Brooklyn’s vibrant and forgotten queer history, from the mid-1850s up to the present day. He visits from Brooklyn today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the White House directed to former communications director Hope Hicks and former deputy counsel Annie Donaldson to defy subpoenas, a new trove of secret gerrymandering files, and New Hampshire ended the death penalty in the state. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:11 PM
