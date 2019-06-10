Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, June 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Some of the biggest advocates for impeachment in the past are now defending Trump and calling for civility. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather“Digby” Parton writes all about the hypocrisy of the Freedom Caucus. She returns to the show to talk all about it and more on the investigations and conversations about impeachment.
Today the Justice Department has agreed to turn over key Mueller evidence to the House, and the House Judiciary Committee has agreed to put off a contempt vote of Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s former White House attorney Don McGahn. Investigations continue, but many are frustrated with the pace. The Daily Beast columnist and New York Times contributing opinion writer Michael Tomasky joins me on the show today to talk all about the Democrats’ efforts to hold Trump accountable.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|