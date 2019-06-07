Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Southwestern Texas congressional district 23 stretches from western San Antonio to just outside El Paso. Democratic Party candidate Gina Ortiz Jones could become the first Iraq War veteran, first Filipina-American and first out-lesbian to represent Texas in Congress if she can unseat three-term incumbent Will Hurd. She narrowly lost to him in 2018 and is back to win in 2020. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign.
From growing calls for an impeachment inquiry to pushing back on Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico to Trump’s tweeting about Pride Month while the administration rolls back LGBTQ rights, we’ve been watching everything on Capitol Hill. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about the latest news from Congress and beyond.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with more Democratic Representatives calling for impeachment, job numbers declining and Trump’s battle over tariffs on Mexico. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
