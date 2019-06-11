Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration continues to attack LGBTQ rights and voices, from rolling back anti-discrimination protections in the Affordable Care Act to enacting the trans military ban to banning the flying of pride flags at US embassies abroad. Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights Shannon Minter joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from a rare victory for police accountability to new developments in the release of sections of the Mueller report to more discoveries about gerrymandering strategy. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Four-term Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15) has been representing East Bay, California, and the nation as a vocal member of the House Intelligence and House Judiciary committees. He joins me on the show today to talk all about top issues, his campaign and the latest from Capitol Hill.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:08 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|