Author and contributor to The
Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast has been writing about the
Democratic presidential candidates, Republicans' inconsistent views on whenlife begins and more. She joins me on the show today to talk about these and
more top stories.
Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown first
created the Instagram page @lgbt_history to share images and stories, which
have attracted over 425,000 followers. They have now turned the stories and
photos into their new book, We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation,
a rich and sweeping photographic history of the Queer Liberation Movement, in
time for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Matthew joins me
on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to
the states, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on Trump’s policies and “secret” deals with Mexico, the new acting
director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, three years after the
Pulse shooting and more.
