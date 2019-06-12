Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast has been writing about the Democratic presidential candidates, Republicans' inconsistent views on whenlife begins and more. She joins me on the show today to talk about these and more top stories.

Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown first created the Instagram page @lgbt_history to share images and stories, which have attracted over 425,000 followers. They have now turned the stories and photos into their new book, We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation, a rich and sweeping photographic history of the Queer Liberation Movement, in time for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Matthew joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the states, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s policies and “secret” deals with Mexico, the new acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, three years after the Pulse shooting and more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.


We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 