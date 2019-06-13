Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Progressive talk-show radio host and New York Times bestselling author Thom Hartmann joins me on the show today to talk about his new book The Hidden History of Guns and the Second Amendment, a book revealing the real history of guns in America and what we can do to limit both their lethal impact and the power of the gun lobby.
