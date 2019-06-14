Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This June, we celebrate Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riot—a key moment in LGBTQ activism and history. Three activists join me today to talk all about LGBTQ activism then and now—founder of the first NYC Pride march Mark Segal, transgender activist and veteran Monica Helms and media director of NYC Pride James Fallarino.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump saying if Russia again offered campaign help he would take it, new votes to hold White House administration officials in contempt, and more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke brought a wave of progressive energy to Texas with his senate bid last year. Now, he’s running for president, traveling the country and sharing his vision for the future, including his new LGBTQ policy proposals. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:23 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|