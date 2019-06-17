Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, June 17, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As tensions between Iran and America continue to escalate with the announcement that Iran is preparing to start producing uranium again. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, massive protests have highlighted the tensions between the territory and China. Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in foreign policy news.
As the gulf between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill grows, so too does the divide between voters. Stanford University political science professor and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution Jonathan Rodden explores the history of divisions in the country and how geography puts Democrats at a disadvantage in his new book Why Cities Lose: The Deep Roots of the Urban-Rural Political Divide. He joins me on the show today to talk all about political conflict and possibilities for reform.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened Trump said in an interview that he would accept information from foreign agents, Sen. Bernie Sanders keeps pushing democratic socialism and former White House counsel under Nixon John Dean testified before Congress. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:16 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|