Tuesday, June 18, 2019

As more and more evidence about how the Trump organization employed and exploited undocumented workers emerges, Trump continues to rally against immigrants and asylum seekers. Lawyer, Anibal Romero, who is representing 44 of the undocumented workers who were employed by the Trump Organization traveled down to Florida to send a counter-message to Trump’s rally tonight. He joins me on the show today to talk more about Trump’s hypocrisy and the latest developments in the legal battle.

Police brutality against African Americans and movements for reform are intertwined with New York City’s history. Professor Emeritus of History at Baruch College, CUNY, Clarence Taylor, examines the explosive history of police violence and the black community’s long struggle to resist it in his new book Fight the Power: African Americans and the Long History of Police Brutality in New York City. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the history, the reforms and prospects for change.

Since we last spoke with MarkJoseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from court cases on the Virginia gerrymandering case, to double jeopardy, to Trump’s financial records. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

