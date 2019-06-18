As more and more
evidence about how the Trump organization employed and exploited undocumented
workers emerges, Trump continues to rally against immigrants and asylum
seekers. Lawyer, Anibal Romero, who
is representing 44 of the undocumented workers who were employed by the Trump
Organization traveled down to Florida to send a counter-message to Trump’s
rally tonight. He joins me on the show today to talk more about Trump’s
hypocrisy and the latest developments in the legal battle.
