Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Now in year three of Trump’s presidency, we face more challenges to LGBTQ rights and freedoms. The Trump administration has banned trans military personnel, rolled back anti-discrimination protections, and appointed conservative judges. Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes have been on the rise. In response, progressives have been fighting back and building the movement from the boom in LGBTQ elected officials to the passage of the Equality Act in Congress. Today The Michelangelo Signorile Show hosts “Queer in Trump’s America," with SiriusXM’s own Xorje Olivares and Danielle-Moodie Mills. Our guests will discuss the state of LGBTQ rights and activism in the Trump era.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.


We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:53 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 