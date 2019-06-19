skip to main |
Now in year three of Trump’s presidency, we face more challenges to LGBTQ
rights and freedoms. The Trump administration has banned trans military
personnel, rolled back anti-discrimination protections, and appointed
conservative judges. Meanwhile, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes have been on the rise.
In response, progressives have been fighting back and building the movement
from the boom in LGBTQ elected officials to the passage of the Equality Act in
Congress. Today The Michelangelo
Signorile Show hosts “Queer in Trump’s America," with SiriusXM’s own Xorje Olivares and Danielle-Moodie Mills. Our guests will discuss the
state of LGBTQ rights and activism in the Trump era.
