Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Gun violence continues to plague the nation where 96 Americans are killed by guns every day. After the horrific Newtown, CT, school shooting, former public relations executive Shannon Watts founded what a grassroots movement that became Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to fight for change. She joins me today to discuss her new book Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World.
