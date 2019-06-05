Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A drug to prevent HIV infection was seen as a breakthrough, but advocates argue that patents and profits are keeping it from the people who could benefit from it the most. Even though the US government helped fund the research for the drug and patented the treatment in 2015, private drug companies are controlling it. AIDS activist and co-founder of PrEP For All James Krellenstein has been advocating for more access to the drug. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
The day before Pride Month, Trump tweeted about celebrating the LGBT population in America and working to decriminalize homosexuality abroad—a shocking statement from an administration that has been rolling back protections and more. Army veteran and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer has been speaking up about the hypocrisy and the administration’s actual record on LGBTQ issues. She joins me today to talk all about it.
Under Trump, the EPA has been rolling back protections and even changing the way it calculates risk. Today, EPA chief Andrew Wheeler accused the media of lying and criticized the way the press reports on the environment. Meanwhile, the EPA has used articles written by climate science deniers as its own press releases. Deputy editor for the ThinkProgress climate team, Kyla Mandel, joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
