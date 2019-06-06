Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 06, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Actor, producer, director and singer Matt Bomer returns to the silver screen in the new movie Papi Chulo where he plays a TV weatherman coping with a breakup and a breakdown who befriends a Mexican day-laborer. From playing Will’s fiancé in Will & Grace to a closeted journalist in The Normal Heart to the gay superhero Negative Man, he continues to impress audiences with his acting and versatility. The Golden Globe Award winner and Primetime Emmy Award nominee joins me on the show today to talk about the new film, his next projects, and news of the day.
Fifty years after the historic Stonewall Inn riots marked the onset of the gay rights movement in America, the nation has made great strides in equality and recognition of the LGBTQ community, but much progress remains, especially in the face of the Trump administration. In Out in Time: The Public Lives of Gay Men from Stonewall to the Queer Generation, author and dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University Perry Halkitis presents a nuanced personal account of the realities and challenges faced by three different generations of gay men. He joins me today to talk all about the Stonewall, AIDS, and Queer generations.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:16 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|