Retired Air Force pilot and civic leader Kim Olson has gotten the nation’s attention with her campaign to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant for Texas’ 24th congressional district in the northern portion of the state and includes portions of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the district, the campaign and more.
