Thursday, July 18, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Retired Air Force pilot and civic leader Kim Olson has gotten the nation’s attention with her campaign to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant for Texas’ 24th congressional district in the northern portion of the state and includes portions of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the district, the campaign and more.


A year from now, the Democratic National Convention will happen in Wisconsin—a state that played a pivotal role in the 2016 election. All eyes are on the state and the local Democratic Party operation is looking to make an impact in 2020 and beyond. Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, joins me on the show today to talk all about the “cheddar bomb” movement they’re building.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:28 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 