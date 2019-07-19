Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, July 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Trump’s vicious rhetoric aimed at American citizen congresswomen to policies targeting at immigrants, the week has been full of attacks. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host JoeSudbay joins me on the show today to discuss Trump and more of the latest news.
Trump’s doubled down on his racist remarks about four congresswomen of color, and his Wednesday night rally in North Carolina amplified the hate. National Reporter at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias, was there, hearing the “send her back” chants directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar and speaking with Trump supporters. He joins me on the show today to talk about the scene and ripple effects in the right wing community.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s racist comments towards four congresswomen of color, his latest rally and moves in congress to condemn Trump’s attacks and even consider impeachment. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
