Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, July 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-OR) spoke at the National Conservatism conference in DC on economics with a speech that pivoted to attacks on the "cosmopolitan elite" and philosophizing about the role of Christianity in American life. Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice, Ian Millhiser, analyzed Hawley’s arguments and his history. He joins me on the show today to help breakdown the speech.
From “fake news” to “deep state” to "Pizzagate," fringe actors and politicians have perpetuated myths and attacked basic facts and institutions. Dartmouth College Prof. Russell Muirhead and Harvard University Prof. Nancy Rosenblum write about the growth and impact of conspiracies today in their new book A Lot of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy. They join me today to talk about the phenomenon, the “conspiracist in chief” and the effects on our democracy.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from continued fallout from Trump’s attacks on four congresswomen of color, a vote on impeachment proceedings to gearing up for Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:20 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|