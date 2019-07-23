Trump promised to drain
the swamp of Washington, but as a new ProPublica
article “Want to Meet With the Trump Administration? Donald Trump Jr.’s Hunting Buddy Can Help” shows, surprising access and opportunities for
influence remain and are getting muddier. ProPublica
reporter Jake Pearson writes
about the case of Tommy Hicks Jr., a wealthy private investor and co-chair of
the RNC who has been facilitating meetings and more. Jake joins me on the show
today to take us into the swamp.
