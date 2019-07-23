Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump promised to drain the swamp of Washington, but as a new ProPublica article “Want to Meet With the Trump Administration? Donald Trump Jr.’s Hunting Buddy Can Help” shows, surprising access and opportunities for influence remain and are getting muddier. ProPublica reporter Jake Pearson writes about the case of Tommy Hicks Jr., a wealthy private investor and co-chair of the RNC who has been facilitating meetings and more. Jake joins me on the show today to take us into the swamp.

America has hundreds of millions of acres of public land, but it faces multiple threats. Freelance writer and author Christopher Ketcham spent a decade exploring the vast public lands of the American west where he dug into the political and industrial dynamics responsible for livestock grazing, logging, oil and gas drilling, and mass industrial tourism harming the region. He joins me today to talk about his new book, This Land, How Cowboys, Capitalism, and Corruption and Ruining the American West. It is a hard-hitting look at the battle over the fate of public lands in the American West, and an appeal for protection of these final wild places in this country.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM



