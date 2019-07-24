Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following all the developments throughout the investigation and beyond. She joins me on the show today to help unpack today’s testimony and where we go from here.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the deportation threats against American citizen Francisco Galicia, Trump’s new restrictions on asylum seekers, and, of course, today’s congressional hearings with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:11 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|