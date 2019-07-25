Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Yesterday, former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before two congressional committees about his report on Trump and Russia. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was among the questioners striving to get the significance of the report out in the open. He joins me on the show today to talk about the hearing, its impact and more.
Historian, and author and University of Michigan professor Alexandra Minna Stern researched and wrote about the movement and its rise in her new book, Proud Boys and the White Ethnostate: How the Alt-Right is Warping the American Imagination. She joins me to talk about the contemporary alt-right movement and how it has become increasingly visible in America today.
