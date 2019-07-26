Friday, July 26, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Michelangelo is out today, so tune in to hear guest host Nayyera Haq, host of SiriusXM Progress' Resistance Abroad, CEO of Avicenna Strategy, and former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, tackle the news. She interviews:

  • Professor of Sociology at Northwestern University & Research Professor at the American Bar Foundation, Carol A. Heimer on the Ebola crisis.
  • Senior fellow at American Progress & Moscow Project Executive Director, Max Bergmann, on Trump-Russia ties and election interference.
  • DC correspondent for The Daily BeastEleanor Clift, on Mueller's testimony, Newt Gingrich's new endeavor, and more of the week's news. 
Michelangelo returns on Monday!

