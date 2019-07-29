Award winning author and Emory University Professor Carol Anderson has written extensively on racism, public policy and elections in her books White Rage and One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy. She joins me on the show today to talk about Trump’s latest racist attacks on Democratic politicians of color who oppose his views from Rep. Ilhan Omar to Rep. Elijah Cummings and much more.
The Vietnam War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan raised awareness of mental health concerns for veterans ranging from brain injuries to PTSD to suicide, and yet, services and advocacy for veterans’ needs are beholden to complex medical and political interests. Assistant Professor of History and Director of American Studies at Washington & Jefferson College, David Kieran examines the broad and nuanced story of the Army’s efforts to understand and address these issues and the efforts to tackle the problems in his new book Signature Wounds: The Untold Story of the Military’s Mental Health Crisis. He joins me on the show today to talk about the impacts of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as well as changes seen within the Army as a result, and how mental health has become a factor in debates about these conflicts.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s ongoing racist attacks against elected officials who oppose him, to growing support for impeachment in Congress, to more gun shootings in Gilroy, California, and Miami, Florida. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
