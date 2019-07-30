Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Trump stated that he is “the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” but the evidence screams otherwise. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton writes all about Trump's vicious racist attacks and how, though Republicans still won't reject them, the strategy could hurt them at the ballot box. She returns to the show to talk all about the controversy, growing calls for impeachment, and more.

When Trump came to Jamestown, VA, for a speech this morning, many elected officials refused to attend and one decided to interrupt his speech to protest. Virginia State Delegate Ibraheem Samirah shouted "You can't send us back! Virginia is our home!" He joins me on the show today to talk about standing up to the President’s bigotry.

Far-right Christian nationalists helped Trump win the presidency and have reached new levels of power all the way up to the Vice President's office. While, political leaders frequently invoke Judeo-Christian principles as a part of American history and a force in politics today, a new book digs into the real history and true separation between church and state that the founders intended. Constitutional attorney at the Freedom From Religion Foundation Andrew Seidel joins me on the show today to talk about his new book The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:51 PM



