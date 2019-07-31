Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about the Democratic Party presidential debates, growing calls for impeachment and “Moscow Mitch McTreason’s” rejection of election security legislation, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
Every day on the show, we strive to keep up with the chaos Trump creates and the many policy and leadership changes happening in the background too. Host of MSNBC’s Am Joy and author Joy-Ann Reid joins me today to discuss her new book: The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story, a deep analysis which reveals the causes and consequences of the Trump presidency, its true price, and how we can contend with the future awaiting us.
As we discuss the debate, we turn to author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast to dig into the candidates and more of the latest news. She joins me on the show today to talk about the 2020 candidates, former Trump aide Hope Hicks, waning support for Trump among women, and more.
