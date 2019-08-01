Thursday, August 01, 2019
We’ve made it through two rounds of Democratic Party presidential debates, and have been watching the media’s presentation of all of it, from the structure of the debate to the moderators to the coverage. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert joins me on the show to talk all about how the media are covering the debates, Trump and more top news.
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The white supremacy we’re seeing in America today has roots in the same racist science that fueled the eugenics movement. Angela Saini is an award-winning British science journalist, author, and broadcaster, whose work has appeared on the BBC, The Guardian, New Scientist, and Wired, among other media outlets. She joins me today to discuss her new book, Superior: The Return of Race Science, an exploration of the disturbing story of the lasting pattern of belief in biological racial difference in the realm of science.
