Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy and Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University, Rachel Bitecofer, developed the innovative forecasting model that predicted the 2018 Blue Wave with incredible accuracy. As we look to upcoming elections, we turn to her insights again as she breaks down competitive congressional races and more. She joins me on the show today to talk about the races to watch, new thoughts on the 2020 presidential election and beyond.
More horrific gun violence in America has again prompted conversations about gun law reforms and, especially, activism. Founder and executive director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, is part of a new campaign to push Walmart to stop gun sales and end donations to the NRA. He joins me on the show today to talk all about this latest campaign.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from calling out racism in the aftermath of horrific mass shootings to the presidential candidates campaigning at the Iowa State Fair. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
