Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk about the horrific shootings in Dayton and El Paso, the threat of white supremacy and advocating for meaningful gun law reforms.
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Academy Award winning filmmaker, writer, and activist Dustin Lance Black, has chronicled key moments in LGBT history and pushed for change. Now, he shares his own story in the deeply personal memoir, Mama’s Boy: A Story From Our Americas about how his mostly-paralyzed, conservative, Christian mother raised three boys and built a successful career despite the odds. It’s also the story of how the conservative, southern American values she instilled are what lit his path and fixed his compass as he worked in LGBTQ+ activism. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the book.
The Interior Department announced plans to change the enforcement of the Endangered Species Act, which could weaken one of our nation's bedrock conservation laws. The move to roll back the protections further exposes the Trump administration’s prioritizing of mining, gas and oil interests over wildlife. Policy director at the Center for Western Priorities, Jesse Prentice-Dunn, joins me on the show today to talk all about the rules changes, Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and more.
House Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) joins me on the show today to talk all about the aftermath of the shootings, calls for reform, and the impeachment process.
