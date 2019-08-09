Friday, August 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton make clear, America’s hatred and violence are fully exposed and yet not reckoned with. Author, speaker and activist Kevin Powell has been writing about the country’s relationship with violence and hatred. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the aftermath of two mass shootings, ICE raids arresting hundreds of immigrants in Mississippi, and boycotts against Equinox and SoulCycle over a Trump fundraiser. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
