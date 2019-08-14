Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me from Maine today to talk about the campaign to beat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), plus meaningful gun law reforms and Trump’s latest attacks on immigrant rights.
Trump’s offenses keep adding up, but the media is reluctant to call for his resignation—a much different climate than when Bill Clinton was called out for being “unfit” in the 1990s. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert joins me on the show to talk all about how the media is treating Trump and the Republicans differently.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about—corporate boycotts, Trump’s immigration policy and new developments in the 2020 race, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:11 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|