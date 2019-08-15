Thursday, August 15, 2019
The Michelangelo Signorile Show
As a former senator from one of the most rural states in the country, former Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) saw firsthand the slow erosion of rural support for Democrats, which led to a landslide victory for President Donald Trump. Now, she wants Democrats to focus on rural voters and rural issues to build support. She launched the One Country Project to help reengage with the American Heartland. She joins me on the show today to talk all about connecting with rural issues, combating Trump’s tariffs and much more.
Author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast returns to tackle the latest news. She joins me on the show today to talk about Trump’s favorite racist, Rep. Steve King’s comments on rape and incest, Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and more.
Koch Industries plays a role in our daily lives from nitrogen fertilizer to gasoline to building materials, and has annual revenue larger than that of Facebook, Goldman Sachs and U.S. Steel combined. A major force in corporate markets and political lobbying, the company has grown largely in secret. Reporter and author Christopher Leonard investigated them for years to write his new book Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
