Friday, August 23, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From the chaos of Overstock.com’s recently resigned CEO Patrick Byrne’s conspiracy theories to more from Trump Campaign advisor Roger Stone, national security news is lighting up. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following it all. She joins me on the show today to help unpack the latest.
Healthcare has been a central issue for Democrats, and Pete Buttigieg’s new $300 billion plan that funding for opioid treatment and mental health pushes the conversation further, especially in contrast to the Trump administration’s efforts to stigmatize mental health. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn has been following the myriad of healthcare proposals. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump calling himself the second-coming of God, the Log Cabin Republicans endorsing Trump despite his record on LGBT issues and more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:13 PM
