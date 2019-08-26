Monday, August 26, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On October 8th, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in three workplace discrimination cases that will impact LGBTQ rights. Staff Attorney, ACLU LGBT & HIV Project, Chase Strangio, is working on the case of Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, in which a funeral home worker was terminated for being trans. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the case, the civil rights issues at stake and what the outcome could mean for the LGBTQ community and beyond.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s escalating trade war, Trump’s trip to the G7, and the death of David Koch. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:46 PM
