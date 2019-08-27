Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the weekend, the G7 Summit brought world leaders from the Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States together to talk about policy. Trump’s own agenda became clear as he lobbied for getting Russia back into the organization, skipped the climate change meeting and made a pitch to use his hotel for the summit next year. Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in foreign policy news.
Female candidates helped power the 2018 Blue Wave and changed the way women ran for office. Journalist and writer, Caitlin Moscatello, chronicles the victories, challenges and shifts in her new book See Jane Win: The Inspiring Story of the Women Changing American Politics. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the movement from the state legislature to congress.
