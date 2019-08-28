Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In response to the Trump administration’s restriction on Federal Title X funds for reproductive services, Abortion Access Front and a coalition of groups are pushing for change. We turn to the comedy-driven reproductive rights organization Abortion Access Front for the latest in pro-choice information and activism around the country. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk more about this call to action.
More information was supposed to bring more freedom and understanding, but instead truth has been challenged, as Fellow at the Institute of Global Affairs at the London School of Economics Peter Pomerantsev writes in his new book This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality. He joins me on the show today to talk about the disinformation age from around the web and the globe.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about Trump’s renews push to build the wall, the latest in the 2020 race and warnings of a coming recession, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 5:12 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|