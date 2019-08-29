Thursday, August 29, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Netflix series The Family tells the story of the Christian organization known as “The Fellowship” or “The Family.” It’s based on Jeff Sharlet’s book “The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power.” Sharlet and director Jesse Moss join me on the show today to talk all about this fascinating look at politics and power in America.
People in the U.S. spend more on health than any other country, but remain less healthy and live shorter lives than people in other rich countries. Dean at the Boston University School of Public Health, Dr. Sandro Galea, wants to change that conversation about health with his book Well: What We Need to Talk about When We Talk about Health. He joins me on the show today to discuss health disparities like power, wealth and politics and how to shift America from treatment to prevention.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:13 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|