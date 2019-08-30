Friday, August 30, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we gear up for Labor Day weekend, author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast returns to tackle the latest news. She joins me on the show today to talk about the presidential candidate field, her take on Trump’s biggest lackeys, and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with trade war tensions rising, concerns over recession, and a look towards the next Democratic Party presidential debates. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
