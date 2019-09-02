Today, we will be broadcasting a best-of edition of the Signorile Show. Tune in to hear interviews with:
- Sally Roesch Wagner on her book, The Women's Suffrage Movement
- Hugh Ryan on his book, When Brooklyn Was Queer
- Kevin Powell on racism, violence and his book, My Mother. Barack Obama. Donald Trump. And the Last Stand of the Angry White Man
- Geoffrey Cain on his article "The Failure to Define Fascism Today"
- Benjamin Carter Hett on his book, The Death of Democracy: Hitler's Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic
- SiriusXM's own Xorje Olivares & Danielle Moodie-Mills in an annual Pride Month panel--Queer In Trump's America
