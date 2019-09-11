Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Saturday, September 21, people will march on Washington and across the nation to protest the status quo and demand accountability. The We the People March channels calls for change into action. Co-organizer of the march, Amy Siskind, is the president of The New Agenda and author of the book The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year. She joins me in the studio today to talk about the march and more.
Award-winning novelist Dina Nayeri left her native Iran at the age of eight, when her family sought asylum. She writes about her long and arduous journey from Iran through Italy to Oklahoma in her new book The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You. She weaves her story with the stories of other refugees and reflects on larger questions about policies and identity. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her new book.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories about John Bolton’s departure and the expanding impeachment investigation, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:25 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|