Thursday, September 12, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Qasim Rashid is a human rights lawyer running for Virginia’s 28th State Senate district. The Blue wave first emerged in Virginia in 2017 and candidates like Rashid are trying to bring it further. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign.
As our television shows keep expanding and a reality TV star serves in the White House, we turn to TV critic for The New Yorker, Emily Nussbaum who has chronicled it all in her writings. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book, I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:09 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 