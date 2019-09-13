Friday, September 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we unpack last night’s debate and catch up on the latest news of the week, we turn to author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast to talk about it all. She joins me on the show today to discuss the debate, Ivanka Trump’s compass, Mark Halperin’s attempted comeback and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the latest presidential debate, the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on an impeachment investigation, and John Bolton’s departure. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:46 PM
